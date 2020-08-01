Raymond James & Associates Acquires 59,253 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.63% of Premier worth $26,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Premier stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

