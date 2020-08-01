Raymond James & Associates Acquires 194,596 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,176,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

TWNK stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,192.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

