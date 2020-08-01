Raymond James & Associates Acquires 14,891 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,581,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 51.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 152.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $34.99 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

