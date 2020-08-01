Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €420.00 by Baader Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €420.00 ($471.91) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

RAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €497.00 ($558.43) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rational currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €470.50 ($528.65).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €506.00 ($568.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €505.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €537.94. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($668.56).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.