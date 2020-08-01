Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €400.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €400.00 ($449.44) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €380.00 ($426.97) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €470.50 ($528.65).

RAA stock opened at €506.00 ($568.54) on Thursday. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($668.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €505.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €537.94.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

