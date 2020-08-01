Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 0.1%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.15, approximately 105,367 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,522,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 805,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,604,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 648,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

