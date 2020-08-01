Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Up 3.7%

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.74, 6,940 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 175,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $135,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $50,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quanterix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quanterix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

