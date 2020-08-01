Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Trading Up 0.3%

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.03 and last traded at $122.02, approximately 7,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 350,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,239 shares of company stock worth $21,685,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

