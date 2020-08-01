QUALCOMM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 179,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 42,818 call options.

QCOM opened at $105.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

