QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 15.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) rose 15.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $107.69 and last traded at $107.19, approximately 42,023,289 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 10,722,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.03.

The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

