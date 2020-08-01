Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Qorvo stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,786.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.