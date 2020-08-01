QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Down 17% on Disappointing Earnings

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares were down 17% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 15,077,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 10,615,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $349.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

