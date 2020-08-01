Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waterstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $394.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

