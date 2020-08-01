Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Decreased by Wedbush

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NRZ. Piper Sandler raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

