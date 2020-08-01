Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for IT Tech Packaging Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TFII)

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IT Tech Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of TFII opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

