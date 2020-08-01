Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Lowered by KeyCorp

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

