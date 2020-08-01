Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Reduced by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$616.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.08 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE GIL opened at C$23.77 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

