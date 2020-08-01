Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in First Bank by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,519,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 16.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 330,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.