Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Boosted by Analyst

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $203.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $204.13. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

