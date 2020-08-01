Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stoneridge, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Stoneridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 177.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.