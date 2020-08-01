Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,246,000 after buying an additional 179,646 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,693,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 114,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 446,754 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 262,564 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,845 shares of company stock valued at $182,757. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

