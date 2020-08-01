Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

