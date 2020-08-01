Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $107.24 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.