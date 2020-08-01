Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Decreased by Boenning Scattergood

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

WSFS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 13.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $12,699,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 241,536 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

