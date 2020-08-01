Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Cut by Analyst

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 988,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 665,544 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,087,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 457,252 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 735,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 268,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 242,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.