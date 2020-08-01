Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Northfield Bancorp Inc Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NFBK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $246,508.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,250 shares of company stock worth $164,718. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

