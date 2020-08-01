Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Msci in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 310.07% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.44.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $375.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.44. Msci has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,165. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

