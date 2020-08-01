Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Cut by Northcoast Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $14.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

CMG stock opened at $1,155.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,080.66 and a 200 day moving average of $899.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

