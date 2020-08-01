Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:B opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,647,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Barnes Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Barnes Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

