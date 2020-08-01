Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank7 in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.26. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

