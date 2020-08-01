Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

