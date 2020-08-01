Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Systemax Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Systemax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:SYX opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $829.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.05 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Systemax by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Systemax by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Systemax during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

