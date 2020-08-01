Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 22.58%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

IBCP opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $302.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

