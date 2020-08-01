Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CBU stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.78. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.