Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cincinnati Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CINF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $408,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

