Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

