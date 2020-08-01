Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Raised by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NYSE:RPM opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $19,249,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.