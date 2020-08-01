Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 364,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,139,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

