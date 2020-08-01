Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$138.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

