Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asante Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 79,562 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.