Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

