Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

IBTX opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $12,524,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $11,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

