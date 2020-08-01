Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Issued By KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE:WAB opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

