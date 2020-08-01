Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western New England Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

WNEB stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

