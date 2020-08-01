PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Research analysts expect that PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

