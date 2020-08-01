Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser cut shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has an average rating of Buy.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.