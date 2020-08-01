Private Ocean LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

