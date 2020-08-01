Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $45.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

