Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

PSTL stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.09. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTL. BTIG Research began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

