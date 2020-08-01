Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $37.11 on Monday. Popular has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Popular by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

